Fall Cooking at ShopRite of Milford: Butternut Squash Gratin
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Fall is in the air, and it's also in the kitchen. Now is the time to take advantage of seasonal produce, because it's fresher, often less expensive, and can be used in a variety of dishes.
A great spot to grab farm fresh local fruits and vegetables is ShopRite of Milford. I recently stopped by there to learn how to make a delicious butternut squash gratin from the store's registered dietitian, Courtney Huggins.
The gratin pairs savory butternut squash with the creaminess of spinach and melted cheese. I write this with no exaggeration: This dish is one of the best I've ever tasted.
And the best part is it's so easy to make. Plus, if you don't feel like making a trip to the grocery store, you can order all the ingredients you'll need from the comfort of your own home via ShopRite's 'ShopRite From Home' service. To learn more, visit ShopRite.com.
Butternut Squash Gratin
By Courtney Huggins
Yields 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
- Butternut Squash, sliced thin ½ squash
- Leeks, sliced (only using the light green and
- white part) 1 leek
- Spinach, baby 3 cups
- Parmesan cheese, grated ¼ cup
- Mozzarella cheese, shredded ½ cup
- Butter 1 tbsp
- Half and half ½ cup
- Sage, fresh, chopped 1 tbsp
- Garlic, minced 2 cloves
- Salt ¼ tsp
- Pepper ¼ tsp
- Garlic powder ¼ tsp
- Onion powder ¼ tsp
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375F
Heat butter in pan and add in leeks and garlic, cook until fragrant, careful not to burn. Place in bowl off to side. Add in spinach and cook until wilted, add in half and half, leeks and garlic, spices. Once warmed, add in 2 tbsp parmesan cheese. Cook about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a greased casserole, add a layer of butternut squash, top with a little mozzarella and parmesan. Repeat 3 times and add spinach mixture on top of squash. Top with remaining mozzarella and sage.
Bake covered for about 20-30 minutes, or until mixture is bubbling. Remove foil and bake an additional 5-10 or until browned.
