Fall fun begins at Bishop’s Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re looking for fun, seasonal activities to enjoy this fall, Bishop’s Orchards has got you covered!

“We’re going into September and that just kicks off the entire fall season here at Bishop’s,” says CEO Sarah Bishop Dellaventura. “Apples, pumpkins, corn maze, you name it. It’s all about to start underway and we’re excited.”

A new attraction this year: the Little Red Barn.

“We’re open every Thursday through Sunday for wine tastings up here,” Dellaventura explains. “Live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and that will go straight through ’til the end of October.”

