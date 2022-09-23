NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Although the weather is starting to cool down, don’t put those gardening tools away just yet! CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by Van Wilgen’s Garden Cetner in North Branford to find out all the reasons to plant this season.

“At Van Wilgen’s, we think Fall is fantastic,” says Ryan Van Wilgen, Vice President of Van Wilgen’s Garden Center. “You can decorate, it’s great time to plant, more chance of rain, soils are warm, nights are cooling down. It’s a perfect time of year.”

To learn more: vanwilgens.com