NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall Lacrosse Series Tournament is the first, and largest free statewide Lacrosse tournament in the United States.

CEO of the James Vick Foundation Christian Vick along with Captain from Team North Haven Shea Saracino tell us all the details about this breakthrough event for girls sports.

You can be a part of the big tournament on Saturday, October 19 at the University of Bridgeport on Knights Field from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.