Family Centered Services of CT holds virtual ‘Walk to End Domestic Violence’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family Centered Services of Connecticut works to make homes safe and nurturing places where children are free from violence, abuse and neglect. During October, the nonprofit honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a special walk. And this year, it’s gone virtual.   

“We’re inviting community members all over the state of Connecticut to participate,” said Development Officer Jodi Baloga. “Walk, run or ride any time, any distance between the 1st and the 31st. “

Registration is free and this year, the nonprofit is asking people to post photos of their activity on Instagram using the hashtag #FamilyCtEndsDV.

“Whether someone is a victim or survivor, wherever they are in their journey, they can see that we are all coming together to stand up against domestic violence.”

Based in New Haven, Family Centered Services of Connecticut helps families through their 11 different programs, ranging from substance misuse to domestic violence, which are free and confidential.   

To register: https://bit.ly/3iYBYSB

