‘Family Feud’ Auditions Come to Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hit game show ‘Family Feud’ is back with it’s latest season, but hopeful contestants are already looking ahead to 2020. Over 600 families recently auditioned for next year’s show at the Marriott Hotel in Stamford.

So what exactly does it take to get selected?

“Energy and enthusiasm and also, do they know how to play the game?” says ‘Family Feud’ Co-Executive Producer Sara Dansby. “But really we want them to just have fun up there. Be yourself because that’s what we’re looking for and that’s what America can relate to.”

To audition, families play a mock game of ‘Family Feud’ against another team. Those selected to be on the show will receive a postcard in the mail within four weeks of their audition.

To watch the latest season of ‘Family Feud’ tune into MyTV9 weeknights at 5 and 5:30 ET.