Fastest talking woman coming to Waterbury
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It's not too often we have world record holders on CT Style. Fran Capo is a comedienne, actress, 21-time author and six-time world record holder.
She's also known as the fastest talking woman clocked at 603.32 words per minute. That’s 11 words a second.
You can see Fran Capo at Seven Angels Theatre on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at her show, “Love, Laughter and Light.”
