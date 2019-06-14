Fastest talking woman coming to Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It's not too often we have world record holders on CT Style. Fran Capo is a comedienne, actress, 21-time author and six-time world record holder.

She's also known as the fastest talking woman clocked at 603.32 words per minute. That’s 11 words a second.

You can see Fran Capo at Seven Angels Theatre on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at her show, “Love, Laughter and Light.”