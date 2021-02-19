 

February is National Snack Month!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heather Smith of theHAUTEbar.com brought us Super Snack Swaps, as February is National Snack Month — here are some Healthy’ish Hacks to elevate your snack sitch!

The latest new trends include: Plant Snacks chips are grain-free and made from cassava; the perfect protein-packed avocado and cottage cheese dip made with Country Style Hood Cottage Cheese; Toufayan Smart Pockets, the only square pita bread on the market and easy to fill; and Almond Breeze Fruit on the Bottom Almondmilk Yogurt with 5 live and active cultures, and a good source of calcium and vitamin E.

