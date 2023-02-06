New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you didn’t already know, February is Pet Dental Health Month. Pet parents should know that our furry friends need to take care of those pearly whites, too! CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Veterinarian Dr. Danielle Bernal from WHIMZEES® by Wellness® to learn some basics about Pet Dental Health.

Watch this interview and learn as Dr. Bernal answers the following questions:

How important is dental health for our pets?

How do we create a daily dental routine for our pets?

Are there any warning signs we should look out for that

indicate a problem with our pet’s teeth or gums?

indicate a problem with our pet’s teeth or gums? Why should pet parents try WHIMZEES® by Wellness®

versus a doggy toothbrush?

versus a doggy toothbrush? Where can people find these treats?

You can learn more at www.whimzees.com.