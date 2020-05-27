Fichman Eye Center: Keeps Medical Office Safe During COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As our state slowly reopens, patients will be returning to medical offices, along with their staff.

At the Fichman Eye Center, plenty of new practices are in place as they welcome back patients.

Here with all the details is Owner, Doctor Richard Fichman.

Procedures in place at the Fichman Eye Center:

Changing a/c filters, cleaning ducts

Concierge pick up avoiding waiting room

Industrial janitorial service using 15% bleach to disinfect all “touch “ surfaces nightly (computer keyboards, chairs, walls etc.)

Wedges to keep doors open so that no need to use door handle

Flush-able toilet seat covers

Masks for all

Constant sanitizing of surfaces by staff

Social distancing

Face shields when applicable for staff

Temperature checks for staff & patients

Medical history (fever, cough, contacts) of staff and patients

