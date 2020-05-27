Breaking News
Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11
1  of  2
Live Now
Forecast for historic crewed SpaceX launch Gov. Lamont, Sen. Blumenthal visit COVID-19 testing site on New Haven Green

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Coronavirus Alert

Fichman Eye Center: Keeps Medical Office Safe During COVID-19

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As our state slowly reopens, patients will be returning to medical offices, along with their staff.

At the Fichman Eye Center, plenty of new practices are in place as they welcome back patients.

Here with all the details is Owner, Doctor Richard Fichman.

Procedures in place at the Fichman Eye Center:

  • Changing a/c filters, cleaning ducts
  • Concierge pick up avoiding waiting room
  • Industrial janitorial service using 15% bleach to disinfect all “touch “ surfaces nightly (computer keyboards, chairs, walls etc.)
  • Wedges to keep doors open so that no need to use door handle
  • Flush-able toilet seat covers
  • Masks for all
  • Constant sanitizing of surfaces by staff
  • Social distancing
  • Face shields when applicable for staff
  • Temperature checks for staff & patients
  • Medical history (fever, cough, contacts) of staff and patients

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.