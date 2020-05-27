Fichman Eye Center: Keeps Medical Office Safe During COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As our state slowly reopens, patients will be returning to medical offices, along with their staff.
At the Fichman Eye Center, plenty of new practices are in place as they welcome back patients.
Here with all the details is Owner, Doctor Richard Fichman.
Procedures in place at the Fichman Eye Center:
- Changing a/c filters, cleaning ducts
- Concierge pick up avoiding waiting room
- Industrial janitorial service using 15% bleach to disinfect all “touch “ surfaces nightly (computer keyboards, chairs, walls etc.)
- Wedges to keep doors open so that no need to use door handle
- Flush-able toilet seat covers
- Masks for all
- Constant sanitizing of surfaces by staff
- Social distancing
- Face shields when applicable for staff
- Temperature checks for staff & patients
- Medical history (fever, cough, contacts) of staff and patients
To learn more, click here.