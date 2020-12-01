Find the perfect holiday gift at Amato’s Toy & Hobby in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– With things looking a whole lot different this year, the need for some holiday cheer is greater than ever. At Amato’s Toy and Hobby in Middletown, they want to help you find fun and unique gifts for everyone on your list.

“We really know kids and we really know toys and we’re great at helping you match up those two and get some great gifts,” said Diane Gervais, second-generation owner of Amato’s.

The store has brought joy to the community for 80 years and this year, Gervais offering even more ways to shop with in-person shopping, Toy Store Takeout and a Personal Elf service.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside and tries out this season’s hottest toys!