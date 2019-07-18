Fitstyle by Shana has exercise equipment you can travel with

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When we’re traveling, we may not have time or even want to head to the gym, but fitness is still important.



Shana Schneider from Fitstyle by Shana shows you what to pack as exercise equipment when traveling without a gym. She recommends to bring:

Resistance bands

Water bottle

Walking or running shoes

Towel

Pillow

Fitstyle by Shana says you can always use your own body weight to workout.

There’s a free Fitstyle Walking Tour at IKEA on Sargent Drive on Sunday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

You can expect more Fitstyle Walking Tours in downtown New Haven, downtown Milford and Morris Cove.