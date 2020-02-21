Fitstyle by Shana has tips to get better sleep

February is American Heart Month. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep as adults is one of the ways to prevent heart disease.



Shana Schneider, Founder of Fitstyle by Shana has a few helpful tips for us to get that good night sleep:

Have a consistent bedtime

Drink tart cherry juice in the morning and before going to sleep

Wear socks to bed

Put away your phone

Move more during your day

She is hosting a healthy happy hour and Fitstyle Walking Tour on Wednesday, March 18. It’s the first weekly challenge in the GNHCC Wellness Challenge sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim.