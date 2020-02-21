Breaking News
State Police looking for Bolton man after working with FBI to seize firearms, including one stolen weapon, from property
Live Now
WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras

Fitstyle by Shana has tips to get better sleep

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

February is American Heart Month. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep as adults is one of the ways to prevent heart disease.

Shana Schneider, Founder of Fitstyle by Shana has a few helpful tips for us to get that good night sleep:

  • Have a consistent bedtime
  • Drink tart cherry juice in the morning and before going to sleep
  • Wear socks to bed
  • Put away your phone
  • Move more during your day

She is hosting a healthy happy hour and Fitstyle Walking Tour on Wednesday, March 18. It’s the first weekly challenge in the GNHCC Wellness Challenge sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.