Breaking News
CDC identifies Vitamin E Acetate as a ‘strong culprit’ in vaping related illnesses and deaths

Fitstyle by Shana has your Fall Bucket List

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall arrives, and we immediately hear about apple cider donuts.

There may still be leftover Halloween candy, and that Thanksgiving meal is already looming – but what else can we do in the fall that doesn’t haven’t anything to do with eating.

Shana Schneider, the founder of the Fitstyle by Shana shares her bucket list of fit fun things to do this fall:

  1. Collect pine cones, acorns, and fall leaves for a craft day
  2. Plant a fall flower garden
  3. Play in a pile of leaves
  4. Run or walk a themed 5K
  5. Host a backyard (or indoor) movie night with sleeping bags and comfy blankets

Come walk with Shana on a special Town Green District Downtown Walk on Tuesday, November 12 a 5:15 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.