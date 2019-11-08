Fitstyle by Shana has your Fall Bucket List

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall arrives, and we immediately hear about apple cider donuts.

There may still be leftover Halloween candy, and that Thanksgiving meal is already looming – but what else can we do in the fall that doesn’t haven’t anything to do with eating.

Shana Schneider, the founder of the Fitstyle by Shana shares her bucket list of fit fun things to do this fall:

Collect pine cones, acorns, and fall leaves for a craft day Plant a fall flower garden Play in a pile of leaves Run or walk a themed 5K Host a backyard (or indoor) movie night with sleeping bags and comfy blankets

Come walk with Shana on a special Town Green District Downtown Walk on Tuesday, November 12 a 5:15 pm.