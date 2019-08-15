1  of  2
Fitstyle by Shana keeps us hydrated this summer

With summer temperatures sometimes hitting that 90-degree mark, it’s important to stay hydrated.

You can you get the flavor of energy drinks or soda without the calories or the unnecessary additives.

Shana Schneider, founder of Fitstyle by Shana shows us some creative ways to do that with infused water.

She shares the 5 C’s for getting the best flavor and even some additional fitness out of it. Here are some of Shana’s tips:

  1. CHOOSE your flavor profile (sweet, sour, spicy)
  2. CLAP, CRACK, or CUT your fruit and herbs first
  3. Use COLD (or room temperature) water
  4. CLEAR out the fruit after a max of 12-hours
  5. Refill when you hit the CENTER of your container to prolong the flavor.

You be a apart of the next Fitstyle Walking Tour in the Morris Cove Historic District in New Haven on Saturday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m.

