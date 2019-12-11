Fitstyle by Shana shows us how to staying active during the holidays

Live Now
The holidays are here and it can put us in the mood to hibernate rather than exercise. Our schedules can make hitting the gym almost impossible.

Shana Schneider of Fitstyle by Shana shows us how we can enjoy the holidays and still find time for fitness. Here are a few ideas to help you fitstyle your holiday:

  1. Holiday Baking: Exercise in the kitchen when you’re baking by doing side leg lifts at the sink or plies at the counter
  2. Holiday Movies: Create movement rules when watching holiday movies.
  3. Holiday Cards: Hand deliver holiday cards to anyone within a 2-5 mile radius from your house
  4. Holiday Music: Get up, sing along and even dance to your favorite holiday songs
  5. Holiday Lights: Take a walk to see all the sparkling lights

