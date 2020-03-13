Fitstyle by Shana tells us about the Chamber Wellness Challenge

Every step counts during the inaugural Chamber Wellness Challenge that begins on Sunday, March 15.



Shana Schneider of Fitstyle by Shana is one of the co-chairs of the event. Schneider says this wellness challenge is all about walking, which is one of the best ways to exercise at any fitness level.

The challenge ends Friday, June 12 with an awards celebration at the GNHCC Regional Health Care & Life Sciences Awards Breakfast in June.

Teams and individuals that reach the goal of 450,000 steps in 90 days will be entered to win prizes and cash.