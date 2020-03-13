Closings
There are currently 120 active closings. Click for more details.

Fitstyle by Shana tells us about the Chamber Wellness Challenge

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

Every step counts during the inaugural Chamber Wellness Challenge that begins on Sunday, March 15.

Shana Schneider of Fitstyle by Shana is one of the co-chairs of the event. Schneider says this wellness challenge is all about walking, which is one of the best ways to exercise at any fitness level.

The challenge ends Friday, June 12 with an awards celebration at the GNHCC Regional Health Care & Life Sciences Awards Breakfast in June.

Teams and individuals that reach the goal of 450,000 steps in 90 days will be entered to win prizes and cash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.