EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to be the ‘host with the most’ for this year’s celebration, T&J Supermarket in East Haven has everything you need.

“It’s an honor when somebody says, “I only could get it at T&J Supermarket,” says owner Donna Angeletti. “We cater to the community, we try to get all their needs.”

With fresh produce, a robust meat department and a prepared foods section, there’s plenty to choose from.

“We have a huge customer appreciation raffle going on,” Angeletti explains. “Everybody [who makes a purchase] can participate. We’ll draw that 4th of July weekend for the grand prize: a grill with everything from soup to nuts to go with it, it’s a $400 value.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has more!