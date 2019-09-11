Foxwoods Resort Casino offers tons of entertainment and savings!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a night out with girls or a date night opportunity, there are so many fun events happening at Foxwoods!

Vice President of Entertainment and Entertainment Marketing Monique Sebastian joins us to share what you could expect at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Foxwoods Resort Casino and Tanger Outlets are proud to support breast cancer awareness month throughout October with the annual PinkSTYLE shopping campaign.

The PinkSTYLE promotion runs September 25 through October 31.

Dedicated to making a difference in the lives of local community members in New London County, all proceeds from Pink Savings Card sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Lawrence + Memorial – Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford to assist breast cancer fighters and survivors with transportation to medical appointments, post-surgery care and support.

A Taste of Foxwoods Restaurant Week: September 9-15

The Price is Right Live: November 20-23

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats & Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: September 13, 7:30 p.m.

Click here, for Foxwoods event calendar.