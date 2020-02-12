Foxwoods restaurant launches new farm-to-table menu

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– Eating a fresh and locally-sourced meal has never been more exciting. At Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Vue24 restaurant, they’re offering a new menu that features delicious ingredients from their own backyard.

The ‘Farm & Sea to Table’ concept is offered every Thursday evening and features ingredients from all over New England in a prix fixe four course menu and dishes a la carte. Supplemental wine pairings will also be available.

“We’re always trying to have fun and do new things,” said Vue24’s Chef de Cusine Michael Yaffe. “Any time you can support local and regional as much as possible and have a smaller carbon footprint, it’s huge.”

One of their vendors is Ideal Fish in Waterbury, Connecticut. Chef Yaffe uses their branzino to create unique seafood dishes.

“This is an excellent restaurant, it has a long tradition of supporting local food and farm to table products,” said Ideal Fish President Eric Pedersen. “It’s amazing to see what creative culinary talent can do with very good raw materials.”

Whether it’s seasonal produce, sustainably-raised meat or fresh seafood, Vue24 is proud to support local businesses; all while hoping to provide you with a dining experience you’ll never forget.

“There’s so much to offer in New England in terms of local producers of all types of things so we want to support the community here at Foxwoods,” said Edward Allen, executive chef at Foxwoods Resort Casino. “It’s a great opportunity for us to introduce great new, regional cuisine to our customers.”

