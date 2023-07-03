New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) If you’re a fan of New Haven style pizza, surely, you’ve heard of Frank Pepe’s in Wooster Square. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Jennifer Kelly, Co-Owner and granddaughter of “THE” Frank Pepe, and Director of Quality, Chris D’Auria. They came in to talk about Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana, and to demonstrate the creation of one of their popular summer specials, a Fresh Tomatoe Pie.

Jennifer tells our viewers, “As soon as we get it done, it flies out the door. People just cannot wait to have it. The reason for it is, because we have fresh, native, tomatoes. They’re only chosen through this time of year. We don’t do it any other time. Our fresh mozzarella, we have fresh basil oil. Mix it all up, put it on the pie, put it in and it comes out delicious. The rendering juices of everything is… like an explosion in your mouth! It really is delicious.”

Chris starts his demonstration, noting that he stretches the dough to the desired size, but it’s a bread dough, so he doesn’t throw it up in the air. He puts it right on the board, making sure it’s just right. This dough has been with Jennifer’s family since 1925, her grandfather’s original recipe.

Pepe’s has been expanding throughout Connecticut, and the Northeast, and they’ve just opened a new location in Delray Beach, Florida. After 98 years in business, their New Haven-style “apizza” now has fans from around the world.

Watch this interview as Jennifer talks about the following:

Traveling to Italy to see where their tomatoes are grown and picked.

Working together as a family to run the business.

Introducing their new “Dolce” Sangria to their customers.

Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana has a new, online rewards program, and they’re offering a $10 coupon toward your first order for signing up. Learn more at: https://pepespizzeria.com/register