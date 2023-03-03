TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Covid-19 vaccination rate here in Connecticut is among the highest in the nation; but healthcare professionals say our booster numbers still need improving.

That’s why the Community Health & Wellness Center of Greater Torrington is offering a free vaccine clinic:

“We have a wonderful nurse, Cassandra, who’s holding clinics here still,” says CEO Joanne Borduas. “Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 5:00. She is also bilingual, so that helps us with educating and continuing to raise awareness for our Spanish-speaking population.”

The center is also offering incentives.

“If you come and schedule an appointment for your Covid vaccine or booster, we are offering Covid Care Kits,” explains Borduas. “We have testing kits so that you can test yourselves at home, there’s a shirt that says “I’ve Gotten Vaccinated,” there’s some socks that say the same thing, and there’s an oxygen saturation monitor.”

Borduas hopes the community takes advantage of the care they offer.

“We serve a particular population who is vulnerable, under-served because of their insurance status, have not been able to get to other providers in the community,” she says. “We look at your income level and we determine what scale of a sliding fee schedule you fall on. You can basically come in and receive quality healthcare services– whether it’s medical, dental, behavioral health– for as little as $10 or as much as $50.”

To learn more about their services, visit https://www.chwctorr.org/