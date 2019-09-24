Free Fall Fest coming to Manchester

Mental health awareness is crucial not just for adults but children as well. Identifying symptoms early can change the course of their lives.

The Community Child Guidance Clinic in Manchester is celebrating 60 years of providing mental health and education services to undeserved children in out state.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Bellenoit along with the Director of Clinical Operations Anisa Cole have ways to identify symptoms early on in children.

You can be a part of the Fall Fest on the Tolland Turnpike in Manchester on Saturday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.