Friends of Rudolph spreading holiday cheer one toy at a time

(WTNH) – The ‘Friends of Rudolph’ program is spreading holiday cheer, one toy at a time.

Gwen Williams is the director of the Youth and Recreations Department with the City of New Haven. She is discussing the program, how it works, and how people can take part in it.

The Friends of Rudolph will take place at Lighthouse Point Park at 2 Lighthouse Road in New Haven on December 12 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is a drive-thru event.

Families must register prior to the event. They can contact the Friends of Rudolph office on December 1 at 203-946-7582 to register.