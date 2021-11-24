 

Friends of Rudolph spreading holiday cheer one toy at a time

CT Style

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven

CT Style: Holidays in New Haven Special

(WTNH) – The ‘Friends of Rudolph’ program is spreading holiday cheer, one toy at a time.

Gwen Williams is the director of the Youth and Recreations Department with the City of New Haven. She is discussing the program, how it works, and how people can take part in it.

The Friends of Rudolph will take place at Lighthouse Point Park at 2 Lighthouse Road in New Haven on December 12 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is a drive-thru event.

Families must register prior to the event. They can contact the Friends of Rudolph office on December 1 at 203-946-7582 to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.