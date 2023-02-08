New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that congress recently changed many of the rules related to retirement savings? So it’s worth taking a second look at your retirement plans – and how these changes may affect you.

To discuss this, CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner®, Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® Professional.

In this interview, Ben discusses some of the retirement savings rule changes that he can help clients to understand:

Small Employer Retirement Plan Startup Tax Credit Rainy Day Emergency Savings Accounts Roth Employer Matching Gift Cards to Encourage 401(k) Contributions IRA Charitable Rollovers

So, there may be many more retirement savings opportunities to consider than people realize.

To learn more, or make an appointment for a FREE 15-minute phone consultation with Fuchs Financial, visit www.fuchsfinancial.com

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning centerwww.fuchfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

Disclosure:

Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.