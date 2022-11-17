New Haven, CT (WTNH) – When you retire, how do you support the lifestyle you’ve become accustomed to when your bi-weekly paychecks stop arriving?



CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, to discuss the importance of creating regular retirement paychecks, and how to go about making that happen. Having retirement income requires lots of planning, and knowing what your goals for retirement are.



In this interview, Ben Fuchs answers the following questions:

How do you generate retirement paychecks and keep them coming? How does one’s current spending fit into this? Is it important to look at sources of income from investments? Should I plan to work with a certified investment advisor, in order to

develop a plan for my investments?

Ben knows that every person has different goals for retirement, and he explains how his firm

can help provide professional guidance. They will work with you to help create the “How to Retire Blueprint,” a retirement plan that’s specifically customized for your needs.

Fuchs Financial is offering a FREE, no-obligation consultation

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning center www.fuchfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

