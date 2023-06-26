New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s gone very quickly, but the year is almost half over already, and for many people, this year has been anything but easy for family finances, particularly if you’re planning for retirement.

Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, joined CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker to discuss how the financial climate has changed people’s confidence that they’ll have enough money saved up to live comfortably in retirement.

In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional.



In this interview, you’ll learn the following:

Ben has some recently released data from an Employee Retirement Confidence Survey that gives us a glimpse at some of the challenges that people are facing. Here’s what it shows:

The percentage of American Workers who say they will have enough money to live comfortably in retirement dropped from 74% last year to 64% this year.

40% of workers say that their retirement account balances have decreased during the past 12 months.

There has been a significant decrease in the amount of confidence people have in being able to retire, and that is obviously concerning. Given those numbers, and the fact that everyone feels overwhelmed at times, what should you do? Ben says that the most important thing is, “Don’t panic – and then, make a plan.”

So, if you think you might need some help with your financial planning





