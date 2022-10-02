(Hartford, CT) WTNH – Not everyone knows what steps to take when planning for retirement, but

creating a retirement blueprint could help you to map out your goals and objectives. CT Style’s

Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Certified Financial Planner and Founder of Fuchs Financial, based in West Hartford.

In this interview, Ben shares his advice about how to get started, and answers these questions

and more:

Many people don’t know where to begin in financial planning for retirement.

Are there initial steps they should take?

Are there initial steps they should take? What if someone feels unsure about their retirement finances, but they figure they’ll just make do with what they have? Good idea or not so good idea?

What are some of the questions people may want to consider?



When is the right time to start planning for retirement?



How do I schedule a free, no-obligation consultation with Fuchs Financial?

To learn more, or make an appointment for a free 15-minute phone consultation with Fuchs Financial, visit www.fuchsfinancial.com

You can also learn tips about retirement planning online through their virtual-learning center: https://www.fuchsfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

Disclosure:

Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.