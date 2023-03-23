New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When people think of April, it brings to mind April showers, warmer weather and tax time. Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, joined CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker to explain how to avoid the need to freak out by planning ahead for tax time.

In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional. In this interview, Ben talks about some of the things people need to keep in mind, going forward, so they don’t get so frenzied:

Now is the time to take a step back and prepare for changes in the economy.

As interest rates rise, financing purchases will cost more.

Know that layoffs may affect your retirement plans.

We need to watch our spending.

We need to increase our savings.

We need to make sure we have a plan.

Remember, it’s never too late to start planning.

So, if you think you might need some help with your financial planning, you'll want to take advantage of the FREE, no-obligation consultation being offered by Fuchs Financial.

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning center www.fuchfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

