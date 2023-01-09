New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people are accustomed to receiving a paycheck every two weeks, or every month, from an employer. But when you retire, that paycheck stops arriving. However, your NEED for a continuous source of income doesn’t stop.

CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, to discuss how to plan so that you can maintain a steady flow of paychecks in retirement.

In addition to being a certified financial planner, Ben is also a certified private wealth advisor professional.

Ben reminds our viewers that there’s no time like the present to start looking ahead. In this interview, he talks about some of the key issues that Fuchs Financial can help with:

Where do you start if you want to keep the paychecks coming in?

With prices going up steadily, how do you plan to give yourself a raise?

What happens to your income/portfolio if the market continues to decline?

It’s critical to know what your financial goals are. Fuchs Financial can help you to

figure that out.

figure that out. What if you’re confused by taxes and conversions?

So, if you think you might need some help with your financial planning, you’ll want to take advantage of the FREE, no-obligation consultation being offered by Fuchs Financial. To make an appointment and learn more, just visit their website at www.fuchsfinancial.com.

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning center www.fuchfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

