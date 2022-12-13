New Haven, CT (WTNH) – You might be surprised to hear that there has been a record 31% increase in the number of new businesses that have been formed in Connecticut since COVID 19 hit. Now, if you’re a new business owner, there are some very important financial planning strategies that should be on your radar screen.

CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, to talk about new business owners, and creating a sound financial strategy. The most important thing, Ben recommends, is to create a plan.

Fuchs Financial can guide and help educate clients as part of their practice. In this interview, Ben discusses some of the issues they can help with:

If you’ve started a new business, and taken on debt to do it, what should you know about debt-to-income ratio, or DTI?

What about loans? Are bank loans the right answer? Are there other options?

What are some strategies for deductions to minimize taxes?

How can Fuchs Financial help small business owners?

What financial strategies should be on their radar screen?

