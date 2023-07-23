New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a lot to consider when planning your retirement and factoring in your future quality of life is just as important as estimating the potential length of your life.



Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, has joined CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker to talk about how people are living longer, increasing the need to focus on what their ideal quality of life looks like in retirement, and how his firm can help. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional, with offices in West Hartford and Middletown.

He shares the results of a recent M.I.T study that shows how most people don’t carefully consider how they want to live their lives out in their later years. This is especially important, because the study shows that if you’re currently a 65-year old person, you have a 50% chance of living past 85 years old. Ben wants to help you plan to make those quality years, especially since that could be 1/3 of your total adult life.

In this interview, Ben answers the following questions:

How do you help people plan for their later years?

What part of planning should be the biggest concern?

Can you help me to identify different income streams for the future?

How do I determine what I need to maintain the quality of life that I want?

