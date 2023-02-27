Fuchs Financial: The How to Retire Blueprint

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Everyone’s financial situation is different, and that’s why planning for retirement is not a “one-size-fits-all” process. Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, is back to explain how he can help you develop a personalized retirement strategy, called the How to Retire Blueprint.

To discuss this, CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner®, Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® Professional.

In this interview, Ben discusses four common-sense components that go into developing the How to Retire Blueprint, and how Fuchs Financial can help with retirement planning. Here are the elements of what he does with his clients:

Coordinate and Focus Your Financial Strategy

Problem Solving Without the Guesswork

Explore and Address Retirement Concerns

Sift Through Retirement “Noise”

To learn more, or make an appointment for a complimentary 15-minute phone consultation with Fuchs Financial, visit www.fuchsfinancial.com.

Don’t miss this FREE Educational Event coming up. It’s in-person with Ben Fuchs:

TAX & SOCIAL SECURITY: CHANGES & STRATEGIES

Lessons from 2022, Opportunities for 2023

Wednesday, March 29 6:30PM

Goodwin University, East Hartford

FREE Admission

Please Register in Advance at www.fuchsfinancial.com or call 860-461-1709

Disclosure:

Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.