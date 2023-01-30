New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Financial planning is filled with buzzwords, and it’s not unusual to be unfamiliar with what they all mean.

CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Founder of Fuchs Financial, to help our viewers make sense of all these words. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner®, Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® professional.

You don’t need to be an expert on every subject. That’s what Fuchs Financial is here to help with. In this interview, Ben talks about some of the terms that people need to know, and how Fuchs Financial can help clients understand what they mean:

Roth Conversions

Risk Tolerance

Qualified Charitable Distributions

When to take Social Security

Tax Harvesting

Sequencing Returns

Knowing that you have a financial advisor who can guide you through the maze of buzzwords helps remove some of the stress of building your retirement plan.

So, if you think you might need some help with your financial planning, you’ll want to take advantage of the FREE, no-obligation consultation being offered by Fuchs Financial. To make an appointment and learn more, just visit their website at www.fuchsfinancial.com.

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning center www.fuchfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

Disclosure: Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.