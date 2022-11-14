New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Once you’ve retired, monthly social security checks are an important part of your income. But when you begin to receive those payments is up to you. It’s a big decision. Should you start at age 62, 70, or somewhere in-between?

CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker recently met with Ben Fuchs, Certified Financial Planner and Founder of Fuchs Financial, to discuss the variety of options available to you, and the issues that should impact your decision.

One would assume that the longer you wait to take Social Security, the larger the payments would be, and the longer it will last. But that’s not aways the case.

In this interview, Ben Fuchs answers the following questions:

Why should you take Social Security at age 62? What are the advantages of waiting until age 70? Is some time in-between the best? Timing is everything!

Ben points out that every person’s situation is different. It can be very confusing. And it would be really helpful to have someone look at your circumstances, and help you create a plan.



