New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s summertime, and while many people are out enjoying the weather and having fun, there is a lot happening in the world that people are worried about. And that includes personal finances.



Ben Fuchs, founder of Fuchs Financial, has joined CT Style’s Rachel Lutzker to talk about what people can do to prepare for the future they want and how his firm can help. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner ® (CFP), Ben is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA) professional.

He shares the results of a recent Quinnipiac University poll that asked people about their finances, and about retirement. The result is that about two thirds of them said that they were really worried about retirement.

In this interview, Ben answers the following questions:

It seems many people are afraid to do something wrong with their money-

making the wrong investment or savings. How do you help navigate that?

making the wrong investment or savings. How do you help navigate that? What is the most important thing someone can do if they have serious

concerns about their retirement funds?

concerns about their retirement funds? How can you create a financial safety net for yourself?

You say there are three different “buckets” in the Bucket Strategy

you recommend for your clients. Can you explain how it works?

So, if you think you might need some help with your financial planning, you’ll want to take advantage of the FREE, no-obligation consultation being offered by Fuchs Financial. To make an appointment and learn more, just visit their website at: www.fuchsfinancial.com.

You can also learn tips about retirement online through their virtual-learning center: https://www.fuchsfinancial.com/virtual-learning-center/

Disclosure: Investment advisory services are offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (“Foundations”), an SEC registered investment adviser. The content provided is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the individual speaker(s) and not necessarily those of Foundations and its affiliates. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or represent an express or implied opinion or endorsement of any specific investment opportunity, offering or issuer. Any discussion of performance or returns is not indicative of future results. Each individual investor’s situation is different, and any ideas provided may not be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Foundations only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the adviser has achieved a specific level of skill or ability. No legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a tax professional. All rights reserved.