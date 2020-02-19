Gargano Family Dentistry: Children’s Dental Health Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — February is Children’s Dental Health Month, a perfect time to make sure children receive the dental care they need.

Joining us is Dentist, Dr. Ted Gargano along with Dental Hygienist Deirdra Bishop from Gargano Family Dentistry to highlight the importance of Children’s Dental Health.

Did you know visits to the dentist should start around 1 year old so the child can get used to the staff and the environment. Gargano Family Dentistry encourages all new mothers to bring their children in for a tour of our office and an introduction to our staff. There is no charge for this visit.

Even though children lose their first set of teeth, it is important to visit the dentist twice a year. Healthy baby teeth are important to maintain proper spacing and oral health.

Seeing a dentist early helps children develop healthy habits and prevents dental phobia and other issues as they get older.

Dr. Ted & Deirdra visit area schools and daycare centers throughout the year to provide dental education.

