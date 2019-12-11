Gargano Family Dentistry: Cosmetic Dentistry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your smile is the first thing that’s greets people, so you want to make sure those pearly whites are glistening!

Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry is here to share the details about cosmetic options they offer.

Cosmetic dentistry generally refers to any dental work that improves the appearance of teeth, gums and/or bite.

Cosmetic dentistry includes:

Bonding

Contouring and reshaping

Veneers

Whitening and bleaching

The goal is to improve overall smile appearance.

