Breaking News
Armed robbery, police chase leads to 2 arrests at North Haven Target
Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

Gargano Family Dentistry: Cosmetic Dentistry

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your smile is the first thing that’s greets people, so you want to make sure those pearly whites are glistening!

Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry is here to share the details about cosmetic options they offer.

Cosmetic dentistry generally refers to any dental work that improves the appearance of teeth, gums and/or bite.

Cosmetic dentistry includes:

  • Bonding
  • Contouring and reshaping
  • Veneers
  • Whitening and bleaching

The goal is to improve overall smile appearance.

Click here, to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.