Gargano Family Dentistry: COVID-19 and dental care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elective or routine doctor visits have been put on hold… but, what happens if you have a dental emergency?
Dr. Ted Gargano joins us from Gargano Family Dentistry in North Haven.
Dr. Gargano answers the following questions:
- How is COVID-19 affecting dental care?
- What you should do if you think you have a dental emergency?
- Can dentists take part in TeleMed? Can patients send pictures?
- What dental care can you reschedule for another time?
- How is Gargano Family Dentistry protecting patients if you need to see a dentist for an emergency?
- How is Gargano Family Dentistry preparing for the influx of patients when things return to normal?
