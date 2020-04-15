Breaking News
Stocks sink on Wall Street as grim economic news pours in
Gargano Family Dentistry: COVID-19 and dental care

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elective or routine doctor visits have been put on hold… but, what happens if you have a dental emergency?

Dr. Ted Gargano joins us from Gargano Family Dentistry in North Haven.

Dr. Gargano answers the following questions:

  • How is COVID-19 affecting dental care?
  • What you should do if you think you have a dental emergency?
  • Can dentists take part in TeleMed? Can patients send pictures?
  • What dental care can you reschedule for another time?
  • How is Gargano Family Dentistry protecting patients if you need to see a dentist for an emergency?
  • How is Gargano Family Dentistry preparing for the influx of patients when things return to normal?

