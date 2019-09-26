Gargano Family Dentistry Opens New Location in North Haven

1  of  2
by: Natasha Lubczenko

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gargano Family Dentistry has been serving the dental needs of the Greater New Haven area for 35 years. With their new, state-of-the-art facility, they hope to serve the community for years to come.

Father and son team Dr. Joe and Dr. Ted Gargano credit their success to making all of their patients feel like family.

“Because it’s a family-based practice and my son is my partner, we like to have the patients understand that we’re here for them and we are a family as well,” says Dr. Joe. “We’re treating their family as we would treat our own.”

Their practice serves patients of all ages and provides services from routine cleanings and general dentistry to implants and crowns.

“My goal as a dentist is to restore smiles so people feel confident and to get people out of pain so that they can be happy,” says Dr. Ted.

Providing this personalized care seems to keep patients coming back. Longtime patient Paul Apuzzo says he’s been a patient since Dr. Joe first opened his doors.

“I remember when he opened his practice and he hung the sign. They take good care of me here,” says Apuzzo.

And lifelong patients is definitely the goal.

“A healthy beautiful smile is something you live with for the rest of your life,” says Dr. Joe. “And that’s our goal is to maintain your teeth and state of health for the remainder of your life.”

For more information on services and how you can schedule your visit, go to garganofamilydentistry.com.





