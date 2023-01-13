New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you don’t love your smile when you look in the mirror, today’s guest might be able to help you. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry, to discuss dental implants, how they work, and why you might want to consider them.

In this interview, Dr. Ted answers the following questions:

How can you help a patient who has lost their confidence

because of their missing teeth? What are dental implants?

Can you describe the procedure?

Are there any negative aspects of the process? How long is the “down-time”?

What makes someone a good candidate for dental implants?

How long does the surgery for dental implants take?

Do you use anesthesia during the surgery?

Is there usually a lot of pain following the procedure?

Can conventional dentures be replaced by implants?

Are dental implants covered by insurance?

If you’re interested in learning more or want to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ted, just visit the Gargano Family Dentistry website at www.garganofamilydentistry.com or call them

at 203-239-2356.