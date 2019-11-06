Gargano Family Dentistry shares Oral Health in the Elderly

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Oral Health at any age is crucial to your overall health, but that is especially true for senior citizens.

Dr. Joseph Gargano along with Dental Assistant Patti Prodan from Gargano Family Dentistry joins us to share the personal hygiene steps that can be forgotten.

Understanding the changes that occur in the oral environment as we age and the effects on not only dental health, but overall health will help us stay healthier.

Poor oral health can lead to life-threatening disease, examples include:

Dry mouth is a major senior dental problem; caused not only by the aging process but also as a side effect of many medications. Saliva keeps the mouth wet, protects teeth from decay and prevents infection by controlling bacteria.

Arthritis in the hands and fingers may make brushing or flossing difficult.

Poor nutrition and changing dietary habits can lead to a host of dental problems.

Loss of dental coverage after retiring may make finding access to affordable dental care difficult. Medicare does not cover most dental work and supplemental insurance is often limited and is really ‘assistance’ not ‘insurance’.

