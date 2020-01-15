Gargano Family Dentistry shares the importance of clear aligners

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If its your goal in 2020 to have perfectly aligned smile, Gargano Family Dentistry can help.

Joining us today is Dentist, Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry to share the importance of clear aligners.

When most people think about clear aligners, Invisalign is the name and product that people are most familiar with. They are only one of many companies that make ‘clear aligners’

It is very important to have clear aligners prescribed by your own dentist so that they can be fitted properly and dental issues that may exist can be treated before the aligners are prescribed.

The goal is a healthy ‘bite’. Top & bottom teeth that fit together properly thus optimizing your bite and improving both function and appearance. Clear aligners can be used to treat a range of dental issues.

Treatment with clear aligners involves creating a virtual model of your teeth with a computer program to show all the steps involved, from initial position of the teeth to the final desired result.

