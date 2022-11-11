New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Laser Assisted Dentistry can be a precise and effective way to perform many dental procedures, and can often minimize pain and recovery time for patients.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry, to discuss the different types of Laser dentistry and the benefits of performing procedures this way.

In this interview, Dr. Ted answers the following questions:

There are many different types of dental lasers, what kind do you use at your practice?

What types of procedures can this help you with?

Do you still have to use a local anesthetic when using a dental laser?

Can this device be used alone? OR do you use it with other tools?

Is laser-assisted dentistry a good option for people who hate needles?

You can learn more at www.garganofamilydentistry.com or call 203-239-2356 for an appointment.