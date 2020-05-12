Gargano Family Dentistry: What to expect when their office re-opens

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dental work and teeth cleaning have been put on hold during the pandemic, but it might be time to start thinking about making your appointment.

Doctor Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry in North Haven joins us via Skype.

Dr. Gargano shares what you can expect when their dental office re-opens and answers the following question:

  • How has your office adjusted to the pandemic?
  • What can your patients expect when you fully reopen?
  • Any paperwork to fill out ahead?
  • How will scheduling reflect social distancing?
  • What will happen once you enter the office?

