In light of the seasonal change, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by wine expert Gary Grunner, who came to share his favorite wine picks for fall.

Watch this interview to learn about a whole range of different wines available for every occasion and budget. Some highlights from Gary include:

A delicious rosé, which is not just for the summer. People are drinking them all year round. This one is really delicious, with watermelon and strawberry overtones. Very refreshing. Great price point at . You can find other rosés for $14 and $15. You can find them from France, and from Italy – all around the world. Ron Rubin Russian River Valley Pino Noir – More great berry flavors and fruit overtones. This rosé is made from the pino noir grape. You’ll find that this is something that’s available in all the wine stores in Connecticut and something you should ask for at a restaurant. Also a great price point at around $23.

Three outstanding handcrafted Cabernets by “rockstar” female winemaker Brett Richards:

Recoltant – a Napa Valley Cabernet – approx. $40

Altrulia from Sonoma County – approx. $33

Jack Tar Cellars from Paso Robles – approx. $28

Two higher end favorites that are perfect for holidays, special events and gift-giving:



Unwritten – Cabernet from St. Helena – approx. $160

HG III – Tony Biagi Proprietary Blend – approx. $50

For more information on these wines and more suggestions, follow Gary G The Wine Guy

on Instagram at @garygrunner.