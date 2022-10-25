New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Gin is making a comeback and you don’t have to be a mixologist to impress your friends at the next get together. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Wine Expert Gary Grunner, and his son David Grunner, Director of Sales at Hardshore Distilling Company, to talk about this unique Gin, and share some simple delicious recipes you can make at home.

At a time when there are so many national brands of gin available, it’s nice to go into a store or a fine wine shop and discover something made in small batches – a handcrafted spirit. People are looking for something that’s really unique and different. And that’s what Hardshore Distilling Company is all about.



David says, “What I love about this gin for me, is you’re stepping away from that London dry. It’s got a unique flavor to it, unique botanicals. And that’s what makes it so special. And that’s why it’s really important, you know, if you’re a gin lover to give this a shot and try. It’s crafted right up in Maine.”

Hardshore Distilling Company grows their grain on a family farm in Hamilton, New York, and then all of the distilling, from the neutral spirit through the botanicals, is done in Portland, Maine.

And what, you may ask, is unique about this gin? There are only 5 botanicals in it.

David says, “There’s juniper from Tuscany, orris root from Umbria, which is the root of the Irish flower crop and Moroccan coriander.” “Then there’s fresh rosemary and fresh mint. It gives this gin a wonderful, leafy green profile. And we’re a gin focused distillery. We only make gin. So it goes right into the bottle, it becomes original.”

Otherwise, Dave explains, they take that same spirit, and rest it in New American Oak for about 3-6 months, resulting in a darker drink, which has the botanicals of Gin, but the character of a Whiskey.

Next, David shows our viewers how to make a few popular drinks using Hardshore

Distilling Company Gin:

1) Martinez – A marriage between a martini and a Manhattan. A classic cocktail.

1.5 oz Hardshore Gin (Original or Norfolk)

1.5 oz sweet vermouth

¼ oz maraschino liqueur

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Add gin, vermouth, maraschino liqueur and bitters in a mixing

glass and stir with ice. Strain into glass.

2) Gin & Tonic

1.5 oz Hardshore Original over Ice

4 oz Refreshingly Light Fever Tree Tonic Water

Serve with a slice of lime

3) Negroni

3 equal parts:

1-part Hardshore Gin

1-part Campari

1-part sweet vermouth

Stir and serve over ice



To see more great recipes from Hardshore Distilling Company, visit them at www.hardshoredistilling.com or on Instagram: @Hardshore Distilling.



