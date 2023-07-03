New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) If you’re on the hunt for a great bottle of wine to bring to your next party and a good conversation starter, our guest, Wine Expert Gary Grunner, has you covered.

He joined CT Style’s Jillian Andrews in the studio to talk about a vineyard in California that has an interesting history. Gary says, “It’s called the Bernardus Winery, located in Carmel Valley, by Monterey, which is a really cool place to grow grapes, especially for Pinot Noir, which is a really fickle grape and still needs to be cool because it’s thin skinned. But the history of this winery is kind of cool.”

Gary shows our viewers a book titled “Ben.” He says, “This is Ben Pon. His family actually was the first to import Volkswagens into the Netherlands, and they also did Porsches. And then they were the first to import Volkswagens into the United States.” “And then, Ben was kind of an unusual gentleman. People say Steve McQueen and Paul Newman kind of got their personalities from him. He was a race car driver. He drove the LeMans. He drove for the Porsche team, and, he was in the Olympics in ‘72, you know, skeet shooting.”



Gary says, “He was really, really a cool guy. He had a love of art and wine. And then all of a sudden, one day, he woke up, and he wanted to buy a winery. So where do you go? Come to the United States. You go over to Carmel Valley, which is kind of cool.” “He bought a beautiful vineyard where there are 300 oak trees, and it’s a beautiful winery to visit. Some of the best

Pinot Noir is produced there, plus Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.”

Does the Bernardus Winery only sell wine in the United States?

What makes their Pinot Noir so good?

What did Ben Pon’s family have to do with the Volkswagen Bus?

What is history behind their new labeling design?

Why are wine labels so important?

Where can you find wines from the Bernadus Winery?

his website at www.garygthewineguy.com.