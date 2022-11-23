New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are upon us and a case of wine always makes a great gift. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by wine expert Gary Grunner, who came to show our viewers how to build the perfect case, sure to please anyone on your holiday list.

In this interview, Gary covers three different types of wines or spirits that everyone will enjoy giving or receiving:

Lighter Sparkling Wines/Champagnes

Wines from a variety of different regions/international wines

Mix it up – A few high-end bottles as well as Dessert Wines

Gary also offers tips on how to get the best pricing on your purchases, and how to package them for gift-giving.



To learn more about wine from Gary, follow him on Instagram at @garygrunner