NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gateway Community College cares about the success of their students, in 2018 they opened a counseling & wellness center to help students succeed in the years to come, after a generous gift the center has since been renamed.

“The center for counseling and wellness at Gateway Community College offers a full range of mental health and counseling and wrap-around services for our students. So the gift from the Amore Propre Fund and Lindy Lee Gold really is going to provide a long-term source of support and how it’s going to support our students is going to help them to achieve what they want at the college,” says CEO of Gateway Community College, Dr. William Brown.

Amour Propre Fund, Inc. recently gifted $250,000 to Gateway Community College to enhance the services for their counseling & wellness center.

“I consider it not only an investment in the student but important to our entire community. Our students graduate, they stay local, they fuel the local economy, and they provide our workforce, it’s important for them and it’s very important to all of us,” said Lindy Lee Gold, President of The Amour Propre Fund Inc.

